Derby County battle Nottingham Forest for Premier League winger, Bristol City linked with Scotland U21 ace - Championship gossip

The January transfer window is open at last, and a number of sides are expected to boost their squads ahead of a gruelling second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Fleetwood Town may look to bring in Preston North End defender Josh Earl in on loan this month, with his club eager for him to get first team football this season. (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest are said to have joined Derby County in the race to loan Spurs winger Jack Clarke, who spent the first half of the season with his former club Leeds United. (The 72)

Leeds United are rumoured to be battling it out with Bristol City and Cardiff City to sign Coventry City midfielder Zain Westbrooke. The ex-Chelsea academy youngster is said to be valued at around £2m. (Sky Sports News)

West Ham United are said to have agreed a £4m deal for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph, as new boss David Moyes looks to save the Hammers from relegation. (Guardian)

Barnsley have secured the signing of midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier, who has joined them on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberg. (Various)

Leeds United are joint-third favourites with the bookies to sign Brighton striker Glenn Murray in January, although Nottingham Forest or Reading are more likely destinations. (Sky Bet)

Luton Town's Donvervon Daniels admitted that he didn't find out until the day before that'd he'd be making his Hatters debut against Bournemouth, having not trained with his teammates in advance. (Luton Today)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach has revealed that he's desperate to become a Premier League player with the Owls, and believes Garry Monk is the ideal manager to take them there. (Sheffield Star)

Bristol City are understood to be keeping tabs on Motherwell striker James Scott, who has scored six goals for his side this season. (Daily Record)