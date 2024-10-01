Depleted Mansfield Town’s winning run is absolutely incredible says boss Nigel Clough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough hailed his side's amazing run of four straight wins in league One to move into the top three as they won 2-0 at Crawley Town tonight.

With injuries piling up and decisions going against them, Clough felt tonight was the most special of the wins.

But he acknowledged how remarkable this current run has been.

“It is absolutely incredible – and that was the best of them tonight given the circumstances,” he said.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Crawley Town FC at Broadfield Stadium, 01 Oct 2024 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“There was a new manager sat in the stands for Crawley then we had changes and injuries.

“So it was down to the character of our squad, not the team.

“We had to make three changes at half-time, Baily Cargill and Lee Gregory with injuries and Keanu Baccus on a yellow card - with the way he plays it was very difficult to leave him on.

“Lee scored the important early goal so it was a bit of a blow losing him at half-time.

“He felt his hamstring tighten up. It could be down to all the travelling over the last four days.

“We were on the bus a long time yesterday. We will see how he is but I would think he is doubtful for Saturday.”

He continued: “Crawley are a very good possession-based side who can hurt you with their movement.

“So winning 2-0 away from home with half a team out injured as we have is special.

“We were also denied two penalties tonight and there was a foul just outside the area that was a possible red card as well.

“I think every decision went against us tonight. So to still come away with three points and a clean sheet with all those circumstances is quite remarkable.”

Plymouth loanee Ben Waine scored his first goal for the Stags with a crucial late strike to settle the points, having already missed a one on one.

“Ben is a very genuine lad. It's funny how you miss the easier chance and then cut inside on his wrong foot and fires into the bottom corner,” said Clough.

“I was pleased to see that go in as, like Saturday, it makes added time easier when you score a late goal.”

Despite torrential rain and the huge distance, Stags were again well supported and Clough and the team celebrated with them at the end.

“To come all the way down to Crawley tonight in the weather we've had you just want to send them home with a smile on their face. I think they have gone home with that,” said Clough.

“They are delighted how hard their team is working and I think that gives them as much pleasure as anything and makes their journey worthwhile.”