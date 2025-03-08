Depleted Mansfield Town sign experienced American striker Dom Dwyer

Mansfield Town have signed experienced striker Dom Dwyer on a free transfer until the end of the season ahead of today's trip to Stevenage

The former United States international has enjoyed a fruitful professional career in North America, racking up over 100 goals and comes in as a free agent with Stags' squad currently sorely depleted.

On securing his services until the end of the season, manager Nigel Clough said: “Dominic is an experienced striker, an ex-international, and with us needing a goal at the moment we’re delighted that he’s joined us for the last 12 games of the season.

“He’s enjoyed a week’s training with us and we’ve been impressed with what we’ve seen.

Dom Dwyer in Sporting Kansas City action (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“With us missing Lee Gregory, Rhys Oates and more recently Jordan Rhodes, Dominic gives us much-needed reinforcement in that area.

“A big thank you to our owners who have facilitated this signing at this late stage in the season.”

Born in 1990, the striker grew up in England and was a part of Norwich City’s youth setup.

Dwyer moved to the United States in 2009 after securing a college soccer scholarship with Tyler Junior College. The left-footed forward spent three glittering campaigns at college level before being drafted by MLS outfit Sporting Kansas City in 2012.

At the beginning of the 2013 season, he was loaned to then-USL Pro club Orlando City where he broke the league’s single season goal record, scoring 15 in 13 appearances.

Kansas City recalled Dwyer mid-season, and his return proved pivotal. He led the side to the Eastern Conference Final and scored the decisive goal to send them to the MLS Cup which they subsequently won.

The striker then made the MLS All-Star team the following year and ended the 2014 season with 24 goals in all competitions.

After three more years in Kansas, Dwyer returned to Orlando City – now in the MLS – for a league record fee at the time in 2017. That year, Dwyer played the second half of an MLS All-Star game versus Real Madrid and scored a late equaliser to send the game to a penalty shootout.

Dwyer has played four times for the US Men’s National Team (USMNT), scoring twice. He gained national citizenship in 2017 and quickly made his first appearance in July the same year.

The forward scored on debut against Ghana in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Dominic then became the first USMNT player since 2009 to score in his first two appearances as his nation would go on to be crowned cup winners.

After his Orlando City contract expired, the 34-year-old played for Toronto FC throughout the 2021 campaign. He featured for Atlanta United in the following season before taking a year out of the game in 2023.Dwyer signed for USL Championship side Oakland Roots for the 2024 season and has been a free agent since January this year.

To date, the attacker has recorded 102 goals and 17 assists in 258 appearances.