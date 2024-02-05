Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobras assistant manager Ian Birtley said: “It’s disappointing to lose any game of football, nobody wants to lose.

“There’s no excuses we have to manage games better and mistakes cost us here today.

“We came here with 11 fit players so it was always going to be difficult against Kirby.

Kirkby v Clipstone action from Saturday.

“They have a lively side especially their front three, who are a real asset to them.

“But we will pick ourselves up and go again against a very tough Blackstones side.

“We had a really good game down at their place, so we will be looking for a repeat at the Lido.”

The Cobras started on the front foot and could have taken the lead in the first 13 minutes when Gareth Curtis raced through on goal and saw his shot saved onto the post.

But a minute later the deadlock was broken when Curtis slotted Ryan Ingram through on goal who slotted it past the Kirby keeper into the net.

Straight up the other end and it could have been all level when a header from close range struck the post and bounced out for a goal kick.

However, the game was all level when keeper Charlie Dando was charged down by Naute-Brown, who nicked it away from Dando and slotted it into an empty net.

The second half lacked real chances for both sides and Kirby Muxloe found their winner late on.

It stemmed from another individual error by the Cobras at the back that allowed Watson-Quillter to race through on goal and slot past Dando.

Muxloe saw Evandro Sanches, who had been subbed off, see a second yellow after sprinting across the pitch to celebrate with his team mates.

The Cobras chased the game in the last few minutes but couldn’t quite found the equaliser, in what would’ve been a fair result for both sides.