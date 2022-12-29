Oates, now back in the side after three months out injured, is finally starting to regain his match sharpness and his 47th minute equaliser put Stags back into the game before Oli Hawkins bagged the winner on the hour.

“It's good to get a goal and it's my first one since my injury. To take the three points as well tops off a good night,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhys Oates celebrates his goal with the Stags fans. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Laps (George Lapslie) got on the half turn and saw I had pulled off, so he slid it in to me. I had a good first touch and just thought I would hit it as hard as I could and there was a good chance it would go in.

“Our fans were class all night. You could hear them from minute one. They were amazing, so to score in front of them was good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We knew it was going to be a tough game from the start. Hartlepool are where they are in the table, but they will battle until the end.

“We knew we could create more chance if we just upped our game in the second half and I think we did that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hawks showed how many different positions he can play going up there from centre half straight up front for the second half. His got in front of his man and I think he wanted Laps to put it in the air for him to head it, but it was on the floor and it was a great finish.

“All of us – the starting XI and the subs – then dug in until the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad