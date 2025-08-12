Delight, but derby win at Chesterfield has come at a cost for patched up Mansfield Town says boss

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was delighted to get a first win of the season tonight – but he said the 2-0 away local derby Carabao Cup first round victory over arch-rivals Chesterfield had come at a cost.

Clough now has at least seven players on the treatment table and may have to bring in a loan striker before the weekend to bolster numbers as they head for Exeter City seeking their first League One point of the season after two 2-1 defeats.

“It was nice to win a game first of all tonight,” he said.

“Getting off the mark for the season was the most important thing.

Stags fans enjoying the Carabao Cup first round against Chesterfield FC at the SMH Group Stadium, 12 August 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“And to do it against your local rivals meant that little bit more to everybody tonight – but we had to work very hard for it.

“It's lovely to win the game. But we went into it having lost four players from Saturday and now two more tonight.

“As much as I understand everyone's euphoria tonight, this Saturday is much more important. We need to get some points on the board and this win has come at a cost tonight.

“We were never under any illusions how much this meant to our fans tonight. I think if you'd asked any one of them to take losing the first two league games and win tonight they would have taken it – but we wouldn't.

“We need to use it as a platform and move forward on Saturday.”

Stags took an early lead through Rhys Oates but then had to survive a barrage of first half pressure from their League Two neighbours in their first meeting in over seven years.

Keeper Liam Roberts produced a string of top class saves to keep them ahead before Will Evans scored a crucial second after almost an hour.

“Liam won us the game in the first half, With a lesser goalkeeper I don't think we would have in at half-time with that one goal lead,” said Clough

“We got the goal our start deserved, then we really needed him to be at his best.

“He is a very good goalkeeper and he has been very unlucky with the four he has conceded in the league. He has had absolutely no chance with any of them.

“You need your keeper when you have to put out a patched-up team.

“Chesterfield are absolutely brimming with confidence. They are probably favourites to win their league – and rightly so.

“With the attacking options they have they are going to get through you. I thought they probably started as favourites tonight.

“They got through far too many times in the first half, but when they do you need your goalkeeper.

“All their front three could play in League One without a doubt. They have a good squad and a good team. But second half we dealt with them much better and restricted them to very few opportunities.

“Our football wasn't great tonight but we showed a lot of character.”

On Oates' opener, he said: “It was a good team goal, into Dom Dwyer's feet, then a little 'round the corner' and Oatesy goes and tucks it in off the post.

“It was lovely for him to get off the mark but unfortunately for him he has come off with a sore groin and I don't know how long he's going to be.

“As much as the second goal gave us a lift I think it deflated them and their crowd. It had an effect on the stadium.

“It was a great finish from Will and I thought he was excellent tonight from the minute he came on in the two different positions he played.

“And Jordan Bowery has played three or four positions tonight, was equally competent in all of them, and another major reason why we got the result.”

Clough added: “The clean sheet also gives us a platform now.

“It's funny the way that football goes.

“Chesterfield had more efforts on goal tonight than our opponents in both of the first two games against Doncaster and Burton together, yet we conceded four goals in those.”

Clough is hoping Louis Reed may have recovered from slight concussion by Saturday and Kyle Knoyle also has a chance of being fit.