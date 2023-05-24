Delight as veteran star Stephen Quinn signs new deal to stay with Mansfield Town

The 37-year-old, who first joined the Stags on loan in January 2021 from Burton Albion, has become a key part of Nigel Clough’s squad – on and off the pitch.

Quinn made 44 appearances for Mansfield last campaign and has penned a new deal that will see him enter his third season in Amber and Blue.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “I think it’s fair to say that Quinny has established himself as a firm favourite here, especially with the supporters.

Stephen Quinn - staying with the Stags.

“He’s a very influential player, both on the pitch on a Saturday and setting standards in training during the week.

“We’re delighted he’ll be here for another season.”

Quinn added: “I’m delighted to get this over the line and am excited for the new season to start.