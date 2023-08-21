Delight as Sherwood Colliery pull off FA Cup upset against Grantham Town

Thrilled chairman Mike Staton said: “It is great for us to progress.

“To beat a club like Grantham Town is no mean feat and shows the progress we are making.

“I am pleased for everyone at the club, the aim is to progress as far as we can in all the cup competitions.”

Kieran Knight fires home Sherwood's second goal.

The game was played at 5.30pm to accommodate the rugby league fixture earlier in the day and attracted a healthy crowd, with several ground hoppers taking advantage of the later kick off.

The Wood started the game brightly, dominating the early possession with Marley Grant making inroads from a wide left position, drawing an early free kick and a yellow card for Rashaan Frances. Brad Wells came very close to the first goal after 15 minutes, his effort striking the crossbar after superb approach play involving Jamie York, Grant, and Craig Westcarr.

He was not to be denied for long as, on 20 minutes York released Wells on Sherwood’s right wing, and he cut across the defenders and drew goalkeeper Curtis Hall before slotting low into the bottom corner to give a deserved lead.

Just after the half hour the Wood doubled the lead.

Wells was this time the provider, feeding Kieran Knight in the inside right position 15 yards from goal. Knight managed to move the ball out of his feet and place a fierce left foot drive across Hall into the net.

Other than the occasional set piece or a long throw-in, looking to cause disruption, Town were offering little in response as the half ended with Sherwood in firm control.

The second half saw Grantham change formation, pushing three forwards onto Sherwood’s back line and looking to get the ball to the experienced Greg Smith and play off him.

Wood captain Jobe Shaw was having none of that, dominating the forward in a fantastic display of central defending.

Grantham were seeing more of the ball and the game was a more even contest but other than a free kick effort that was comfortably parried by Dale Sheppard and a headed effort that struck the crossbar the Wood’s goal remained stubbornly intact.

Sherwood were happy to sit back and soak the pressure looking to counter with pace.

The long throw-in tactic was being easily dealt with and it was little surprise when the Wood effectively put the game to bed in the 84th minute as James Matthews scored from 20 yards via a deflection.