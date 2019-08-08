Delight as injured Mansfield Town keeper Bobby Olejnik moves onto next stage of recovery

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik has taken his next step to a return this week as he began diving for the ball on the pitch.

Olejnik suffered a serious ACL knee injury last December but manager John Dempster said: “Bobby is doing really well. He is actually diving now within his training, so he has moved to the next stage of his rehab.

“His attitude towards it has been immaculate and I am really pleased to see Bobby not only bouncing around on the grass but bouncing around in and around the changing room and canteen as well as he is desperate to come back.

“He is going to be another key member of the squad.”

September was a month mooted as a possible return for him, but Dempster said nothing was set in stone.

“We have not pencilled in a date for him to play a game yet,” he said.

“But it’s just been brilliant to see him out on the grass doing a bit of handling a week or two ago and now go onto the next stage where it’s actually getting a bit more physical. He is happy with it.”