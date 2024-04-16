Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stags beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 tonight to reach League One for the first time in 22 years.

But Clough will now allow any let-up with two games to go.

“I feel hugely relieved to get it over the line tonight – I didn't want to it to go to Saturday or possibly the week after going to Barrow.

Stags delight during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at the One Call Stadium, 16 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I think the MK Dons result on Saturday gave us a huge incentive to get it done tonight.

“Now I want to win the last two games and finish the season with as many points as we can.

“I would rather finish second than third, which is where we are now at the moment. It's a professional thing.

“The season is not over yet. It is in terms of achieving our aim but we still have two games to play. So we will do everything we can to beat Gillingham on Saturday and then get something at Barrow the week after.”

On tonight's glory which sparked wild scenes on the pitch at the end, Clough said: “When you have been so close and finally achieve it, it takes a bit of time to sink in. It will take a few days.

“Everybody gets affected by it in different ways.

“But the main thing is we got promoted. It's taken us three years to achieve it, but we made it in the end.

“We have improved year on year in terms of the squad. This is by far the best squad and the most capable in dealing with the injuries that we have had – seven defenders could not start tonight.

“It is a special night and an unbelievable achievement for Mansfield to be playing in the league above for the first time in 22 years.

“It's taken three years and quite a bit of pain to get to this point.

“It doesn't matter what happened in previous seasons - we've done it in this one.

“This if for the thousands that were here tonight, some people have been supporting the club for 50-60 years – it's for them.

“They have seen some quite low times here over the years, so it's lovely they can enjoy tonight.

“The early goal settled us down and I think people were expecting an avalanche of goals then, but football is not like that.”

He added: “It has been an absolutely incredible season. To be top goalscorers in the league and a very good defensive record says everything from the first day at Crewe, we've set out the right way positively and tried to play.

“Some supporters have said to me it's the best season they have ever seen at Mansfield, not just the promotion, but the football – and that is pleasing.

“People pay their hard-earned money to come, so we are very conscious in these times of how much people sacrifice. So to come away and say they have enjoyed it is as good as anything.