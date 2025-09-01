Delight and relief as late goal at Clay Cross secures first win for AFC Mansfield

AFC Mansfield manager Phil Buxton is hoping his side's belated first win of the season will give them some confidence as early season results had been demoralising for them.

A Kaylum Mitchell goal on 90+1 minutes on Saturday saw them snatch a 3-2 UCL Premier North away victory at in-form Clay Cross Town.

Nathan Moss had put them ahead on 22 minutes and he added a second on 42 minutes from a Mitchell cross.

But after the break, after AFC had hit a post, Timothy Gregory pulled one back at the second attempt and then drilled an equaliser into the roof of the net after a scramble.

Kaylum Mitchell - late winner for the Bulls.

But the Bulls didn't bow down and went on to find a winner and Buxton said: “It feels like it's been a long time coming.

“Obviously football has a weird way of bringing you up and down.

“I didn't think we were great second half.

“I think we sat in far too much and I wanted us to play a bit more, but we have popped up with a 90+1 goal to win it and I am so happy for the lads.

“They needed the confidence of winning a game as the longer you go on without winning, it is demoralising.

“It demoralises me and it demoralises the players.

“Hopefully now they will have that belief that they can go and get that three points again against clubs, and these are a team in the play-off spots at the minute.

“So to come away from home and win 3-2 here I am ecstatic to be fair.

“I thought first half we were very comfortable, had a very good shape and were 2-0 up – and we deserved to be 2-0 up.

“Second half they were the much better side, though we invited them on too much.

“It happens as we were low on confidence and fragile at the moment.

“They scored and then got the equaliser and you think they are going to go on and win 3-2.

“But we went up the other end, the keeper spills one, and Kaylan pops it in the back of the net and the lads are buzzing.”

He continued: “I am delighted as the lads have worked so hard. You don't see the hard work they put in off the pitch, just the results on a Saturday.

“We now need to kick on and get on a positive run.

“It is only one win and does not define us at all. We have to work even harder now and that is what we will be driving in training.

“I have no doubt we have character in this team. You can see that by us getting that third goal.

“It's easy to look at Twitter and so on but we do work hard, so I am delighted with this win – that one was for the boys today.”

This Saturday they head to Division One Coalville Town in the League Cup and Buxton said: “It is a chance to go and kick on.

“They are from the league below but that doesn't matter as we have already lost in the FA Vase to a side from below.”

UCL Premier North neighbours Sherwood Colliery saw their FA Cup run come to an abrupt halt with an 8-0 defeat away at Southern League Premier Division Central Quorn Town.

It was a day to forget for them but they had still equalled the club's best ever run in the competition to get to the First Qualifying Round.

Quorn netted a goal from their first attempt to put the visitors onto the back foot and were 3-0 by half-time.

Despite a bright start to the second half, Sherwood conceded two more and then, having used all their substitutions, found themselves down to 10 men after an injury.

Quorn showed no mercy as they added another three goals.

Sherwood now face a midweek league derby at Hucknall Town on Wednesday before a home League Cup tie on Saturday against Stapleford Town.