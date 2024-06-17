Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Versatile midfielder Deji Oshilaja promised leadership and aggression after signing on a two year contract for Mansfield Town today.

The 31-year-old joins the Stags following his departure from League One Burton Albion.

Oshilaja, who can also operate in defence, began his career with Cardiff City’s Academy in 2009, before signing his first professional contract in 2012.

“I am very happy to sign for Mansfield,” he smiled.

Deji Oshilaja puts pen to paper for the Stags.

“Having spoken to the manager and staff as well as the players I know who already play here and what they have said about the club, I can't wait to play football here next year.

“They have told me it is a great club with a tight-knit group and a family club too – I am very big on that.

“They said it is a place that will suit me and a place where I should thrive and do well, so it was a no-brainer for me.

“I know quite a few of the players here. They have put together a good squad and I want to be a part of it.

“The manager has a clear plan of what he wants me to bring to the team, so that is exciting.

“He wants me to play in the middle of the park, but I can drop back and play in defence as well.

“The manager is drawn to versatility and the way people speak about him, he is someone I want to come and play for.

“I just play football and bring different things to different positions.

“I am aggressive – that is a word I like to use. My career has been good for me and I have played a lot of games and am pretty fit. But I still have a lot more to offer and I feel like this is the place to do that.”

He continued: “I will bring a lot of energy and organisation, and a lot of quality too.

“I am a leader – I have captained a lot of clubs I have played for. I know how to be around the boys and keep a group together.

“The manager is building a team here where the environment and the characters of the dressing room are good characters so hopefully we can all gel and have a good season.”

“One of the selling points here was that the manager said the club was going places.

“The boys are on a high having just got promoted.

“I want to enjoy that buzz as well and help improve the boys. I am really excited.

“I want to show what I can do, though I have played against the majority of the boys here and they know what I can do. But going into a new group you want to stamp your mark.”

The London-born player made his debut for Cardiff in the League Cup in August 2012 before enjoying loan spells at Newport County and Sheffield Wednesday the following season.

After a short-term loan with AFC Wimbledon in 2015, Oshilaja gained further experience in three successive loan spells with Gillingham between 2015 and 2017.

He then completed a permanent move to Wimbledon in 2017, where he recorded 67 league appearances over two campaigns, winning the club’s Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

His services were soon secured by Charlton Athletic in the Championship, where he made 25 league appearances.

Oshilaja spent another season with the Addicks in 2019/20, before making a move to Burton Albion.

