Defensive unity is the key to Mansfield Town's brilliant defensive record

Conrad Logan believes unity on and off the field has been key to Mansfield Town's brilliant defensive season.

Stags boast the best defence in League Two having conceded just 38 goals in 44 matches.

And the goalkeeper believes it is all thanks to the togetherness of the players.

“There is a good connection between the lads on and off the pitch," he said. "They complement each other well, we have got a bit of everything - we have got strength, power, we have people that are good on the ball, we have got pace.

“We have put together a really good defensive unit that can bring everything to the table."

And he admitted their defensive record is one the players take great pride in.

“It has been fantastic, the manager has played the three centre halves at the back and the stats show how well it has worked," he added.

"The boys have taken great pride in keeping clean sheets and not conceding.

“No matter what goalkeeper has been behind them, they have kept it going. The defenders deserve full credit for that, they have really committed to what the manager has asked of them and we have looked really solid.