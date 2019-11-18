Defender Matt Preston pleased with away clean sheet at rain-soaked Macclesfield Town

Despite not winning the game, Mansfield Town defender Matt Preston was pleased the side had picked up a clean sheet away from home in a 0-0 draw at rain-soaked Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

The Stags left the Moss Rose with only a single point, failing to net several decent chances, but it was at least a sixth clean sheet of the campaign.

“It’s a testament to the rest of the lads,” he said. “The back three, or five as a whole, had to do the ugly side today but it’s nice to see we can do that and come away with a clean sheet.

“I think we should have won. It was one of those games where it was two sides cancelling each other out, but I think we’ve had the better of the chances.”

Stags lost striker Danny Rose to injury late on, having used all their subs, and Preston said: “We were unfortunate that we went to 10 men at the end and then it was just a case of whether we could hit them on the break. It was more about just don’t concede.

“We should have clinched it but we haven’t – we’ll take a point and move on.”

The weather was awful at Macclesfield and Preston said: “It was tough. I feel for the likes of Nicky (Maynard) because of the conditions and the way the game’s turned out, especially second half,

“We’ve had a couple of good chances but it’s just unfortunate it hasn’t gone in. I wouldn’t say there’s anything drastic to improve.

“The pitch was lively and the rain was coming down so it was just one of those games to grit in. We had to be resilient and we showed that with another clean sheet.”

Now Preston will prepare for a return to his former club Swindon on Saturday, who now top the table.

“We’re going to need a lot of what we showed today,” he said.

“Swindon are a good team, they’ve shown that, and approaching most games in League Two it’s more about what we’re going to do rather than the opposition.

“We can build on what we’ve done today in terms of the clean sheet and then add to that.

“The conditions will hopefully be better and we can play more than what we have done today, which is what we want to do.”