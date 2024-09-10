Defender Calum Macdonald unlucky as he is left out of Mansfield Town squad

Mansfield Town defender Calum Macdonald has found himself out in the cold until at least January after being omitted from the official Mansfield Town squad this week.

Stags had to submit names to a maximum of 22 players and he was the unlucky one to miss out.

“It is very unfair and harsh on him, but we had to leave one out,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“It was just purely numbers – we couldn't fit everyone in unfortunately.

Callum Macdonald - out in the cold at Stags.
Callum Macdonald - out in the cold at Stags.

“With us having Stephen McLaughlin and Frazer Blake-Tracy we are quite strong down the left hand side.

“So Calum has just missed out. But he can still feature in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy games and there is still an option of a loan to a National League club if one crops up.”

He added: “George Cooper will also hopefully go out on loan so Finn Flanagan has replaced him as the 'home grown player'.

“We are happy to go with the squad we've got now, though there was one free agent we were keeping an eye on. Overall we are very happy with the business we did in the window.”

