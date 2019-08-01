Defender Ben Turner signs for Notts County after rejecting Mansfield Town deal

Ben Turner has signed for National League side Notts County.

The centre-half spent much of last season at Mansfield Town as they reached the play-off semi-finals, making ten appearances in total after leaving Burton Albion on January's transfer deadline day.

But despite Stags wanting to keep him at the club, he rejected the offer made and has now signed for the Magpies to be reunited with former team-mate Neal Ardley.

He told Notts County's official website: "I was with the manager at Cardiff when I was a player there and I liked him then and have monitored his managerial career since.

“When I spoke to him I just got a good feeling about coming to work with him. He’s my kind of guy – a good man who I’d like to help climb the ranks again.

“Everything here has come together to produce something that I really fancied getting involved with. I like the idea of a fresh start under new ownership.

“Hopefully there will be a few others who will be coming in and we can get together as a tight group.

“Let’s hope we can produce something which makes everyone at the club happy again.”

County have also signed full-backs Zoumana Bakayogo, Dion Kelly-Evans and Damien McCrory ahead of the weekend's opening fixtures in the National League.