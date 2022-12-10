Both defences were on top in what proved to be a game of few clear-cut chances at a bitterly cold and frosty Lamex Stadium.

Stevenage missed their opportunity to edge closer to fourth tier leaders Leyton Orient.

Coming up against former Mansfield boss Steve Evans’ in-form side, who had won 12 out of 14 League Two home games since the Scot took over in March, the Stags more than held their own in the early stages.

Stephen McLaughlin in action for Stags at Stevenage this afternoon. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

After only two minutes Rhys Oates went close. He charged away onto Riley Harbottle’s long through-ball before being thwarted by a smart Taye Ashby-Hammond save from close in.

Oates was already proving a real handful for the Stevenage back-line, and soon after he expertly found space in the box before a curling narrowly over the top.

At the other end ex-Stag Jamie Reid had the ball in the Stags’ net, only to be denied by an assistant referee’s flag.

The Stags continued their forward momentum, and Oates again threatened when his header from Stephen McLaughlin’s cross was well gathered by Ashby-Hammond.

Meanwhile, as Stevenage began to press in the run-up to the interval, Harbottle diverted Dean Campbell’s goal-bound effort behind.

The hosts created the first opening of the second period, when Jake Reeves picked out Saxon Earley.

However, the left-back’s sweet drive from the edge of the box was comfortably gathered by Christy Pym.

The game had ebbed and flowed throughout, and the Stags responded again well.

Ollie Clarke drilled an effort wide for the visitors, who appeared to be homing in on an impressive away point.

Luke Norris missed a terrific late chance to nick what would have been a scarcely-deserved victory for the hosts in the 88th minute as he pulled a low finish across goal and wide from three yards.

STEVENAGE: Ashby-Hammond, Wildin, Sweeney, Piergianni, Earley, Reeves, Campbell (Taylor, 73), Gilbey (Read, 73), Roberts, Reid (Rose, 73), Norris.SUBS NOT USED: Chapman, Clark, Smith, Vancooten.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Hawkins, Harbottle, McLaughlin, Maris, O Clarke (Wallace, 89), Quinn (Boateng, 60), Lapslie, Oates, Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Gordon, Hartigan, Perch, Swan.

REFEREE: Anthony Backhouse.