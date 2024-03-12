Defeat for Mansfield Town at Tranmere Rovers, but Stags stay top

Mansfield Town remained on top of the League Two table, despite suffering a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park tonight.
Goals from Regan Hendry and a deflected winner by Rob Apter were the difference as the Stags suffered their second loss in three games with Nigel Clough’s side now just two points clear of second-placed Wrexham, who were held at home by Harrogate.

Town started the game brightly and their dominance was almost rewarded after just seven minutes when Will Swan rose unmarked on the six-yard line to meet an Aaron Lewis centre only to head the ball over with just Luke McGee to beat.

But in the 12th minute, Regan Hendry found himself in space at the other end to fire the ball home with his left foot from the corner of the area to open the scoring for Rovers.

Tranmere go 2-1 up during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaTranmere go 2-1 up during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Tranmere go 2-1 up during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Nigel Adkins’ side appeared to grow in confidence as Brad Walker’s free kick from 20-yards out was pushed around the post by Christy Pym while Kieron Morris fired narrowly wide from a tight angle.

George Maris perhaps should have levelled in the 35th minute but his low drive from 10 yards was blocked on the line by McGee.

However, Nigel Clough’s side were on even terms six minutes before half-time when Swan found himself free at the far post to steer the ball home after superbly controlling a perfectly-lofted through-ball from Louis Reed.

But 10 minutes into the second half Tranmere were ahead once more when Rob Apter’s 18-yard yard effort took a deflection and squeezed between Pym’s hand and the post after his jinking run, cutting in from the right.

George Maris shoots during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaGeorge Maris shoots during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
George Maris shoots during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield once again went in search of an equaliser and could have pulled level through chances for Davis Keillor-Dunn and Lewis Brunt, who were both denied by McGee saves on a disappointing night for the Stags.

Wrexham's draw along with a defeat for MK Dons at Grimsby and Barrow and Crewe drawing at least meant the loss had not been overly damaging.

Stockport do not play until Thursday when they face Salford.

Stags will now lick their wounds and prepare for Saturday's game at Bradford City.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaAction during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

TRANMERE: McGee, O’Connor, Walker, Turnbull, Morris (Dennis 82), Hendry, Jennings , Saunders (Norris 82), Yarney, Apter (Pike 93), Wood. UNUSED SUBS: Murphy, Hawkes, McAlear, BeleHouan.

STAGS: Pym, Cargill (McLaughlin 82), Akins, Maris (Boateng 55), Flint, Lewis (Keillor-Dunn 62), Nichols (Quinn 82), Williams (Bowery 62), Brunt, Reed, Swan. UNUSED SUBS: Gale, Flinders.

