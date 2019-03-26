Deaf goalkeeper aiming for Euro glory with England

A goalkeeper from Mansfield is aiming for Euro glory with the England international deaf football team - but needs support to help him fund accommodation and flights.

Alex Smith (29) has been picked to play for his country in the European Championships in Crete at the beginning of June.

Alex, who is a former personal trainer and now works for Heavyweight Air Express at East Midlands Airport, must pay for his own digs and flight because the FA does not yet fully fund the team.

He is being supported by family, friends and companies such as Mansfield and Ashfield-based Fidler & Pepper Lawyers, who are helping to sell raffle tickets and will be holding a wear a football shirt day to raise funds. One of the raffle prizes is a Manchester United shirt signed by their squad.

Alex said: “I need to raise money, so every little helps. Please donate if you can as this is a chance of a lifetime for me personally.

“It also shows how much anyone, irrespective of disability, can achieve.”

Alex’s friend, Beth Hibbert, who works at Fidler & Pepper, said: “To play for your country is a dream come true for many people and Alex has the chance to play at a massive tournament. We’re trying to do our bit to help him, and hope that others can too.”

To help Alex’s fundraising, e-mail asfitness@live.co.uk or simply donate online at mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/alexsmith