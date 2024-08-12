Davis Keillor-Dunn going nowhere unless valuation is met says Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said Davis Keillor-Dunn was going nowhere in this transfer window unless other clubs were prepared to meet the asking price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season's top scorer has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks with Friday's beaten opponents Barnsley said to be among those interested in his services.

“There has been a bit of interest in him but until someone meets a valuation that we think is fair then he won't be going anyway,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If someone meets the club's valuation then it's time to talk.”

Davis Keillor-Dunn in action at Barnsley on Friday. But will he yet join the Tykes in this window?Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Clough would like to bring in another couple of players before the window closes.

But with Stags having to adhere to the EFL's limited squad size, the players may have to be U21s, who don't count to the set limits, unless Keillor-Dunn or someone else departed, creating an opening for a more senior player or players.

“There is nothing happening at the moment but we do have our eye on things,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's mainly that is we lose one or two, we've got to be ready to replace them straight away.

“I think we are pretty tight numbers-wise with what we've got with the squad restrictions this season, so there would have to be a bit of movement out or U21s who don't count.

“But we would like another one or two in because of the injuries.”