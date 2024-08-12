Davis Keillor-Dunn going nowhere unless valuation is met says Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Last season's top scorer has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks with Friday's beaten opponents Barnsley said to be among those interested in his services.
“There has been a bit of interest in him but until someone meets a valuation that we think is fair then he won't be going anyway,” said Clough.
“If someone meets the club's valuation then it's time to talk.”
Clough would like to bring in another couple of players before the window closes.
But with Stags having to adhere to the EFL's limited squad size, the players may have to be U21s, who don't count to the set limits, unless Keillor-Dunn or someone else departed, creating an opening for a more senior player or players.
“There is nothing happening at the moment but we do have our eye on things,” said Clough.
“It's mainly that is we lose one or two, we've got to be ready to replace them straight away.
“I think we are pretty tight numbers-wise with what we've got with the squad restrictions this season, so there would have to be a bit of movement out or U21s who don't count.
“But we would like another one or two in because of the injuries.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.