Davis Keillor-Dunn delighted to get back on the Mansfield Town goals trail
Keillor-Dunn had gone seven games without a goal before netting at Salford City last week and today could have finished the game with three or four to his name as his confidence soared.
“The main thing today was the three points, but scoring two goals was nice after a few games without a goal before last weekend at Salford,” he smiled.
“The boys kept reminding me it had been a while since I scored every time I went into training, so it was nice to get back off the mark last week and then to follow it up with two today.
“I almost got a hat-trick from another great pass by George Maris. But it was just a bit tight and I couldn't quite squeeze it in.
“I always like to get into double figures and to get there is good. But I can't now take my foot off the gas.”
Stags are now 17 games unbeaten, have chalked up five successive wins and are up to second.
“It is an impressive run, but we have to put it to the back of our minds and focus on each game as it comes,” said Keillor-Dunn.
“We have to keep building and go from strength to strength.
“Getting clean sheets in football is a massive advantage as we have lads in the team who can score goals.
“Our defence have been unbelievable. The goals against us this season just speaks for itself.”
He added: “The fans really have been our 12th man. They sometimes suck the ball into the net they're so loud. It is incredible to play in front of and it's why I came to this club.”