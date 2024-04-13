Davis Keillor-Dunn again the goals hero as Mansfield Town see off rivals MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It took his season’s tally to 21 and he said: “I need to keep doing it. The season hasn't finished yet. “We've still got three games to go, so I've got to keep doing it until it's the last game.

“I was asked come on and make an impact. The gaffer said before the game that everyone's going to be needed today. So I just waited patiently on the bench and was ready to come on.

“That was unbelievable today and full credit goes to all the lads.

Davis Keillor-Dunn nets again during the Sky Bet League 2 match against MK Dons at Stadium MK, 13 April 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“They have worked so hard on a hot day on a big pitch against a really good side.

“Everyone, subs included, were really good today.”

After Elliott Hewitt had wiped out an early Dons goal, Keillor-Dunn forced the ball over the line at the fourth time of asking to make it 2-1 as he and Hiram Boateng were in the middle of a huge scramble.

“I think me and H both wanted it and got in each other's way. But I am just happy it went in. I didn't care who put it in as long as it went over the line,” he said.

“MK are just a brilliant side, one of the best we've played football-wise and they've got quality in the team. We had to be really at it today to get a result.

“We've showed all season how good we can be defensively and all the lads worked as a unit to keep the ball out the net. There was a bit of brilliance for their goal sticking it in the to corner from 25 yards, but other than that they didn't have a chance.”

Stags were backed by a following of over 3,600 today and Keillor-Dunn said: “You can't ask much more than that - every ticket sold out we got allocated.

“It just shows you how much they love the team and how much we appreciate the fans, they are the 12th man.”

Stags now need one more win from their last three games to clinch promotion though, with their goal difference a single point would realistically be enough.

On Tuesday they host Accrington Stanley and Keillor-Dunn said: “We go into every game thinking we can win that game. We've got that mentality as a group.