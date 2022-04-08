The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, 30th April.

The match at The Peninsula Stadium will kick off at 12.30pm.

Both Mansfield and Salford are vying for a top seven finish as the race for promotion intensifies.

Salford City's Peninsula stadium.

Ticketing details for the game will be announced in due course.