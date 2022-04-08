Date for Mansfield Town's promotion clash at Salford City switched for live TV coverage
Mansfield Town’s big Sky Bet League Two clash away to promotion rivals Salford City has today been moved to Bank Holiday Monday, 2nd May after being selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.
Friday, 8th April 2022, 6:15 pm
The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, 30th April.
The match at The Peninsula Stadium will kick off at 12.30pm.
Ticketing details for the game will be announced in due course.
Due to the match being selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, the game will not be available to watch on iFollow. Audio commentary, however, will still be available.