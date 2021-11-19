Date change for Tranmere Rovers v Mansfield Town
Mansfield Town's Sky Bet League Two away fixture at Tranmere Rovers has been brought forward to Friday 11 March 2022 (7.45pm kick-off).
The contest was originally set to be played on Saturday 12 March 2022.
The Stags last played away at Prenton Park in a 1-1 draw in March 2021.
A Stephen Quinn goal after 76 minutes ensured Mansfield left The Wirral with a point.
Ticketing information for the fixture will be made available in due course.
