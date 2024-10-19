Date announced for Mansfield Town FA Cup trip to Curzon Ashton

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 19th Oct 2024, 10:22 BST
Curzon Ashton FC's Tameside Stadium.Curzon Ashton FC's Tameside Stadium.
Curzon Ashton FC's Tameside Stadium.
The date for Mansfield Town’s Emirates FA Cup first round tie away to National League North outfit Curzon Ashton has been fixed.

The game will be played on Sunday, 3rd November after being selected by the BBC for extended highlights (2pm kick-off).

Ticket information will be announced in due course.

The Greater Manchester club have made a good start to the season, sitting third in the table, and beat visiting King's Lynn Town 1-0 at the 4,000 capacity Tameside Stadium last week to progress to the First Round Proper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Managed by Craig Mahon, they finished seventh in the league last season and the the Nash have twice reached the FA Cup Second Round in the past and this is the third season in a row they have made Round One – the first time in their history they have achieved that.

Related topics:National League NorthGreater ManchesterBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice