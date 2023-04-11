News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town lost ground on Salford after being held by Rochdale on Easter Monday,

Data experts predict Mansfield Town's play-off bid will be decided by just two goals - plus where Carlisle United, Bradford City, Stevenage, Salford City, Stockport County and Northampton Town are expected to finish

Mansfield Town’s promotion push suffered a set-back after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Rochdale.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:57 BST

It was made even more frustrating after Salford City leapfrogged them after scoring twice in injury-time to beat AFC Wimbledon.

But Stags do have a game in hand over Salford – at home to leaders Leyton Orient.

Just five points separate Stags in eighth from Stockport in third spot in an increasingly exciting promotion race.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Stags news, here.

Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1%

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+28)

Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1%

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48%

2. Northampton Town - 80pts (+17)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48%

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53%

3. Stockport County - 79pts (+27)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53%

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50%

4. Stevenage - 79pts (+18)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50%

