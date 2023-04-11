Mansfield Town’s promotion push suffered a set-back after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Rochdale.

It was made even more frustrating after Salford City leapfrogged them after scoring twice in injury-time to beat AFC Wimbledon.

But Stags do have a game in hand over Salford – at home to leaders Leyton Orient.

Just five points separate Stags in eighth from Stockport in third spot in an increasingly exciting promotion race.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+28) Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1%

2 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+17) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48%

3 . Stockport County - 79pts (+27) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53%

4 . Stevenage - 79pts (+18) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50%