News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mansfield Town are being tipped by the supercomputer to win 86 points.Mansfield Town are being tipped by the supercomputer to win 86 points.
Mansfield Town are being tipped by the supercomputer to win 86 points.

Data experts give latest verdict on how the final League Two table will look and where Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Notts County, Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham will finish - picture gallery

Mansfield Town are on course for a season of glory, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes Stags will achieve owners John and Carolyn Radford’s season objective.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Stags will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

Win league: 79.7% Automatic promotion: 98.6% Play-off spot: 1.4%

1. Stockport County - 95pts (+46)

Win league: 79.7% Automatic promotion: 98.6% Play-off spot: 1.4% Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Win league: 16,8% Automatic promotion: 85.6% Play-off spot: 13.4%

2. Mansfield Town - 86pts (+36)

Win league: 16,8% Automatic promotion: 85.6% Play-off spot: 13.4% Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 33.9% Play-off spot: 52.4%

3. Wrexham - 77pts (+20)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 33.9% Play-off spot: 52.4% Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot: 53.8%

4. Notts County - 77pts (+14)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot: 53.8% Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Data expertsLeague TwoBetVictorNotts CountyWrexham