Danny Johnson transfer-listed and Farrend Rawson released as Mansfield Town retained list is announced

Johnson had arrived with much optimism last summer after being top scorer at Leyton Orient and vowed to repeat his success with the Stags.

But he struggled to make an early impact and then saw the side go on a fantastic run of results when he was out injured and was left a spectator.

He does have another season on his contract but boss Nigel Clough has said he wants two new strikers in so it would appearg Johnson no longer figures in his plans.

Danny Johnson - transfer-listed by Mansfield Town.

Rawson, signed from Forest Green Rovers, lost his place in the centre of defence in the season run-in and did not even make the bench at Wembley last weekend.

He has already Tweeted: “@mansfieldtownfc it’s been a pleasure! Wishing you nothing but success and happiness for the future.”

Also leaving is veteran keeper Marek Stech as Clough looks for one or maybe two keepers, depending if Manchester United will allow Nathan Bishop to return for a second loan spell.

Jordan Bowery and James Perch have already agreed in principle to stay while talks have been opened with Irish veteran Stephen Quinn about a new deal too.

Retained and under contract: Lucas Akins, Kellan Gordon, Oli Hawkins, Elliott Hewitt, George Lapslie, Owen Mason, Rhys Oates, John-Joe O’Toole.

Options triggered: Ollie Clarke, Jason Law, George Maris, Stephen McLaughlin, Kieran Wallace.

Contract discussions underway: Jordan Bowery, James Perch, Stephen Quinn.

Loans expired: Nathan Bishop, Matty Longstaff, Jamie Murphy, Ryan Stirk.

Available for transfer: Danny Johnson.

Released: Josh Scott, Marek Stech, Farrend Rawson.