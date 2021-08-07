Danny Johnson delighted to get off the mark for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town's players celebrate their dramatic winner. Pic by The Bigger Picture.

The former Leyton Orient man slotted home a cool penalty six minutes into stoppage time as Stags beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 in their season opener.

It continues a good run of pre-season form for the Middlesborough born striker.

"Being a striker it was massive to get off the mark today,” he said.

“I stepped up against Hull and after that I said that I want to take penalties.

"When the whistle blew there were some nerves creeping in, with the occasion of it and knowing that this would get us the three points.

"I took myself away for a minute and I focused on where I was going to put it and I put it exactly where I wanted to.

"That's why I want to play football, to be brave and to convert penalties.

“The fans are back and it was great having them back.

“Seeing a win like that is what you dream about as a fan and we are pleased to fulfill it for them.

“I thought we didn't really create a lot but were in control of the game.

“They scored a wonder strike that won't happen often, it happened and we moved on and got the win which we fully deserved.”

Johnson is also keen to build on what already looks like being a promising partnership with Oli Hawkins.

“We are linking up well,” said Johnson, “We are living in a hotel and going for food and chats and stuff like that.