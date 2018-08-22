Danny Fox full of praise for Nottingham Forest’s fans

Defender Danny Fox is full of praise for Nottingham Forest’s fans.

Fox has been impressed by the level of support shown by the fans this season and insists they have a key part to play when his side face Birmingham City at the weekend.

He told the club’s official website: “The fans are obviously brilliant. The first two home games of the season they turned out in their numbers, even though the first one against West Brom was on Sky. It was near enough a sell-out and Reading was similar so hopefully it will be the same again on Saturday.

“They do make a massive difference when they get behind the team, but that starts from us. We need to give them something to cheer about and something to be optimistic about.

“We are all looking forward to every game, even away from home. Against Wigan they were different class and there was around 2,500 of them spurring us on until the last minute and that was the driving force.

“I didn’t hear much from the Wigan fans and it does work, it helps the team to keep going when we aren’t playing particularly well so long may that continue.

