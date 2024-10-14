Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town will take a trip into the unknown in this year's FA Cup First Round after tonight's draw sent them to National League North side Curzon Ashton.

The Greater Manchester club have made a good start to the season, sitting third in the table, and beat visiting King's Lynn Town 1-0 at the 4,000 capacity Tameside Stadium on Saturday to progress to the First Round Proper.

Managed by Craig Mahon, they finished seventh in the league last season and the the Nash have twice reached the FA Cup Second Round in the past and this is the third season in a row they have made Round One – the first time in their history they have achieved that.

Ties in the first round will be played between Friday, 1st November and Monday, 4th November.

A general view of Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium.

Last season Stags embarked on a fine Carabao Cup run that saw them knocked out in Round Four by Port Vale – only the second time they had reached that stage, the last time being back in 1975, and just one game short of a first ever Quarter-Final appearance.

But that success was not repeated in the FA Cup as they were beaten 2-1 at home in front of the live Saturday night Sky TV cameras by promotion rivals Wrexham.

Tonight 48 EFL clubs from League One and League Two entered the competition, joining the 32 non-League teams remaining from the qualifying rounds.