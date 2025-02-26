Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said the current run of 10 games without a win was reminiscent of the poor run the club suffered in 2021/22 when his injury-ravaged squad hit 'rock bottom' in a poor showing at Northampton Town.

Stags currently have a full team of 11 players in the treatment room and head for in-form Burton Albion on Saturday desperate to stop the rot.

In October 2021 they lost 2-0 at Sixfields with a similar number of players unavailable and went a 12th game without a win, described as 'rock bottom' by the manager at the time.

The run was eventually halted after 14 games without a win with a victory over Tranmere Rovers that sparked five wins in a row.

“We couldn't win a game to save our lives then and had eight or nine players out. We were finding it very difficult,” he said.

“So it is very similar and we need to turn a corner somewhere – maybe a couple of draws. If we can just get that result then we can get going again.

“But the longer it goes the more difficult that gets.

“We still want to play football and play well but we just need any performance that gets us a result.

“I think the crowd's reaction has been one of them seeing the effort is there. If they didn't see the effort they would let us know.

“Effort is something that's never been lacking. Everyone has just got to go that extra yard as we are not getting away with anything.

“When we do get a few results, hopefully it will be back to normal.”