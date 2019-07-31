'Cups will be important' say Mansfield Town management team

Mansfield Town's supporters deserve a good run in one of the main cup competitions, according to the Stags' management team.

Speaking at a special fans' forum held at the One Call Stadium on Monday night, the pair agreed that the FA Cup and Carabao Cup will be of high importance to Stags this season, while the Checkatrade Trophy will be used to give young players valuable game time.

Could Mansfield Town embark on a good FA Cup run this season?

And Glover in particular spoke highly of how important the cups can be.

He said: "I think the cup competitions have been neglected over the last ten or 20 years now and I don't think that's right.

"What's wrong with going as strong as you can? If the fans get a day out to places like Man City and so on then it is a day out you remember forever, and a chance for fans to see the other stadiums or for the big teams to come here.

"So I think we have to be very respectful of the cups."

Dempster added: "I think it's been a while since the club has had a decent cup run and it would be brilliant to have a decent run in the FA Cup.

"We see the Checkatrade Trophy as an opportunity to allow ourselves, without disrespecting the competition, to give some of the under-21s and those that haven't had the game time they've wanted, a chance to impress.

"I'd also be keen to have a run in the Carabao Cup too."

Mansfield have been drawn at home to Morecambe in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, August 13, while in the Checkatrade Trophy they have been drawn in a group alongside Burton Albion, Crewe Alexandra and Everton U23s.

Related articles

John Dempster gives updates on Mansfield Town's injured players as new season dawns

Video summary of Mansfield Town's fans forum with John Dempster and Lee Glover