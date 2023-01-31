Bottom club Selston face third from bottom AFC Mansfield in a derby at home on Saturday before second-from-bottom Heather St John's visit on Wednesday.

“It is a big game on Saturday,” said manager Craig Weston.

“I watched AFC play Heanor and they do have one or two good individuals, but if we perform anywhere near our best we should be looking to get a really good, positive result and use it as a springboard against Heather next Wednesday.

Joe Butler - now back at Selston from Hucknall Town.

“It is a massive spell for us and we now have three home games in a row that we have to take advantage of being back on the Parish Ground. It's a real chance to get some points on the board and get some momentum.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves, have the right attitude and approach the games right – we have got to win but need to relax as well and not get too uptight and freeze a bit for such important games. But they are all important. We have 17 really important games left.”

On Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Skegness Town, he said: “I wasn't at the game but by all accounts we played really well and were really unlucky.

“We took the narrow defeat at leaders Loughborough in the game before into last weekend.

“It was a bit of a hammer blow to concede a sloppy goal so late on after hitting the woodwork twice ourselves.

“We did lose the game, but we are going in the right direction and it's very encouraging.

“Perform like that on Saturday and we should be very competitive.”

The Selston side included the returning Joe Butler with fellow new signing Niall Slack on the bench.

Butler has scored seven goals in 17 appearances this season. He first signed for Selston back in 2019 and scored five in 11 as they went on to win the league before netting their first ever goal at step 5 level away at Stourport Swifts.

“Joe was virtually a permanent sub at Hucknall Town,” said Weston.

“I know Craig Westcarr is there and he is a good, proven centre forward. So Joe was finding it tough to force his way in, which happens.

“But I have worked with Joe before at Selston and he is a cracking lad and he can get his confidence back up here and will be a great asset to us.

“Niall is a local lad who I had at Rainworth MW and he has plenty of speed and potential – he is really eager to learn. He can play centre forward or right hand side.

“We are looking to add to the squad all the time and building on what we have done over the last two or three weeks. We will bring in as many as it takes.

“I have another seven days in for a midfielder who we think may bring us a bit more quality in the middle of the park.”

But leaving Selston were recent newcomer Steven Bonel, after only two appearances, to Newark and Sherwood and Raife Poplar to Sherwood Colliery.

“I was a little bit disappointed with Steven Bonel going but it does give someone else an opportunity,” said Weston.

“Raife was in and out and I couldn't guarantee him the game time he really wanted. He is a good player with a good attitude so I wished him all the best and said ring me if anything changes for you. I will always keep the door open for players like that.”

