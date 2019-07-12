Crossing the great divide - some of the men who have played for both Mansfield Town and Chesterfield Dion Donohue has became part of a rare breed of players to have played for both Mansfield Town and Chesterfield this week. But can you remember these other players who crossed the great divide of rivalry down the years? Ernie Moss in action for Mansfield Town against Walsall in 1978. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Kevin Randall (centre) played 258 times for Chesterfield between 1966-72 and 66 times for Mansfield. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies played 41 times for Chesterfield in the 2010/2011 season, scoring 23 times. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Billy McKewan won a title with Mansfield in the 1976/77 season. He had played 80 times for Spireites before making the switch. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3