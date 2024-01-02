Crewe Alexandra visit made all ticket as Mansfield Town aim to go top of the table

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday has been made all-ticket (3pm kick-off).

The high-flying Stags could go top with victory over the Railwaymen who themselves are sat in sixth place.

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the games but allows approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the match, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm on Friday.

Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday.

The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.

Moreover, because of the anticipated number of away supporters, the North Stand will only be available for visiting supporters.

With a high demand for tickets, the club is eager to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy the game.

With this in mind, the club kindly asks season ticket holders who are unable to attend to consider donating their seat back to the club for the match they cannot make.

Season ticket holders can do so by e-mailing their name, stand, block and seat to [email protected]

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.