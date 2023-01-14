Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell delighted with point at former club Mansfield Town

Crewe came from behind to draw 1-1 with a spectacular 30-yard strike by Kelvin Mellor and finished on the front foot after George Maris was sent off on 81 minutes.

“It was a very good point to come to Mansfield as well as a sense of frustration as we controlled periods of the game,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think my players are having their own goal of the season competition between them. That is two 'worldies' that have now picked us up four points.

Crewe escape a home chance on their way to a point at Mansfield Town. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was a hard-earned point. I thought we showed some good control throughout the game. Mansfield are a good team.

“We felt we could have done a little bit better in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there were absolutely loads of positives.”

Maris was shown a red for bringing down Elliott Nevitt in a wide position well away from goal, controversially adjudged to be the last man, and Bell added: “I am not sure it was a sending off to be honest from where I was. Maybe it could have been an orange card!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Nevitt's debut up front, he said: “I thought Elliott was excellent and you can see what he is going to bring to the team. He is a physical presence and holds the ball up well

“We have just got to get bodies closer to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad