Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell delighted with point at former club Mansfield Town
Former Mansfield Town player Lee Bell was delighted to come away from his old club with a point as Crewe Alexandra manager today.
Crewe came from behind to draw 1-1 with a spectacular 30-yard strike by Kelvin Mellor and finished on the front foot after George Maris was sent off on 81 minutes.
“It was a very good point to come to Mansfield as well as a sense of frustration as we controlled periods of the game,” he said.
“I think my players are having their own goal of the season competition between them. That is two 'worldies' that have now picked us up four points.
“It was a hard-earned point. I thought we showed some good control throughout the game. Mansfield are a good team.
“We felt we could have done a little bit better in the final third.
“But there were absolutely loads of positives.”
Maris was shown a red for bringing down Elliott Nevitt in a wide position well away from goal, controversially adjudged to be the last man, and Bell added: “I am not sure it was a sending off to be honest from where I was. Maybe it could have been an orange card!”
On Nevitt's debut up front, he said: “I thought Elliott was excellent and you can see what he is going to bring to the team. He is a physical presence and holds the ball up well
“We have just got to get bodies closer to him.
“I thought he was going to top the afternoon off and bend one in at the end. I was delighted with his contribution – we have got ourselves a decent player.”