Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admitted Mansfield Town were simply the better side on the day as he lost for the first time in his six league games as their head coach in today's 2-0 defeat at the One Call Stadium.

Stags were expecting a huge test from the visitors but two first half Will Evans goals and some superb defending sealed a fifth straight win for the Stags.

“Quite simply we didn't do enough to win the match, especially first half and it was deeply upsetting,” said veteran boss Bruce.

“We gave poor goals away and didn't do the basics well enough, which we have done in abundance over the past six weeks.

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Once you give goals away like that you are up against it.

“We were all right in the second half and we have huffed and puffed like they have, but neither keeper really had a save to make in that second half.

“First half we were nowhere near good enough which is disappointing when we have been on such a good run of form.

“I didn't see that coming if I am being brutally honest.”

Stags managed to nullify the visitors' twin wing threat superbly and Bruce said: “Mansfield have gone up against our wide players and gone three for two at the back.

“They were resilient. We knew what to expect from Nigel Clough's team. They are in a rich vein of form and are third in the league.

“Fair play to them. They are difficult to play against.

“The crowd are right behind them, the wind was strong in the first half and it was a difficult afternoon for us.

“We needed to take one of our chances in the first half to put some pressure on them. But the longer the game went on the more frustrated we got.

“I thought we were going to get a penalty just before half-time.

“The referee looked like he was going to give it and then changed his mind.

“All credit to Mansfield – they were the better team on the day and we have to hold our hands up to that and learn from it.”