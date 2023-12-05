Crazy month for new father Rhys Oates with Mansfield Town first team return and baby boy

Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates has had a crazy month after returning from injury as well as seeing his son Oliver born.

And, after the club's 10 day break from action, he is now raring to go to get back the final bit of missing match sharpness he needs.

“It was good to spend some time at home with the little man so it's been great,” he said.

“We've had a little boy, Oliver. Surprisingly he is sleeping quite well. He has had a couple of nights where he's been up up a few times but generally he is sleeping well so I am getting my rest.

Rhys Oates celebrates his goal against Tranmere.

“I think I was back fit a week or two before he was born, so it's been a crazy month really.

“But it's good to be back playing and it's good to have a healthy little boy.”

He added: “I think I am getting back to full fitness. It's tough to get back match sharp when you have been out for a couple of months.

“You can do all the running that you want out on the training pitch but it's nothing compared to match fitness. So it's good to get back playing 90 minutes again.

“I think I am doing all right. I just need to be a bit calmer on the ball at times. I need to make better decisions sometimes. But I think I am doing quite well generally.

“I just need to relax in front of goal and take my chances.”

Oates has five goals to his name in 13 appearances and said: “I would like a few more – I have had plenty of opportunities to get more goals.

“Obviously there was the penalty which I should have done better with, and some chances where I think if I relax a bit more I should be taking them.

“I think I am getting back to where I was before the injury. I need to keep working and the performances will get better.

“I am probably 10-20 per cent short on match sharpness which gets you through that last 15-20 minutes, being able to get at players a bit more and be relentless for the full 90 minutes. I will get there soon.

“But over this break I have been able to get my feet up and rest, which gives your body time to heal from those little knocks you get in games.”

Stags host MK Dons on Saturday and Oates said: “I can't wait for Saturday. It's good to be back in with the boys.

“We have been so good at home this season. We're unbeaten in the league at home and just need to turn a few of the drawns into wins.

“The crowd have been amazing getting behind us and we need to keep playing how we are and the wins will keep coming.

“MK Dons are quite an exciting team with big threats, especially up front. So they will defeinitely try to come at us a bit more than some teams. They try to play football and get at teams.

“So it should be an exciting game. It's sometimes beter for us to have an open game as we are so good on the ball.