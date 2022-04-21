Crawley have won five of their last six games and scored in a club record 17 successive away games, but boss John Yems said they were still struggling for numbers ahead of thenclash with promotion-chasing Stags.

“I think we have 16 players fit and it could be down to 15 by Friday,” he said.

“We have had the same 16/17 for the last five games, but everybody has stuck together.

John Yems - limited options for team selection at Crawley right now.

“We do have the division's most in-form squad but only as in form as their last game. And people are really taking it for granted what the boys have done and what they're doing.

“We have a really good squad with no big time Charlies. We are all here for one thing and that is to win games. We try not to have egos here.”

Yems was highly complimentary of Stags manager Nigel Clough.

“Mansfield have got one of the best managers I have come across and are one of the most organised football clubs – like it or lump it.

“They wouldn't be up there if they didn't deserve it. Whoever goes up, deserves to go up. There are some good people up there – look at the job Joey Barton has done at Bristol Rovers.

“It just shows you their character. Nigel is the same.

“Nigel has one of the most famous fathers in football – one of the best managers ever of all time. And he doesn't have to come from Sardinia or Greece or whatever. He learned his trade and Nigel has done the same. He has worked hard and he's go them working hard like he does.

“He is a football man and they are very rare lately.”

He added: “It is the people up at Mansfield that make the club, like here at Crawley, it's the fans. They will still be there long after we have all gone no matter what club you are at.

“Mansfield have been through their times. When Nigel has been where he's been some clubs might have panicked and got rid of him at the beginning.