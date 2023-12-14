Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says he is relishing the challenge of facing Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Crawley Town boss believes they'll have to be at their best to beat Mansfield Town
Lindsey was full of praise for the Stags as he prepared to welcome them to the Broadfield Stadium, acknowledging Crawley will have to be at their best to get anything out of their game.
But he remains confident given his own side’s run of form which has seen them climb to just a point outside the play-off places and win five of their last seven games.
He said: "It will be a difficult game against a really tough and experienced side, who have an experienced manager as well.
"It’s a game we’re looking forward to. Mansfield haven’t played for about 17 days, so whether that means they come into this game really fresh, or whether they come into it really rusty – let’s hope it’s the latter.
"We’re going to have to be at our best no matter what they bring because they’re a really good side.
"I’ve watched them a lot over the last few months when watching other opposition – Mansfield have popped up on a number of occasions.
"They look a strong side and have obviously got really good and strong players and have a way of playing that’s really pleasing on the eye and very effective as well.
"But we’re in a good place. We’ve won five out of seven and the boys are really confident and looking forward to the game.”