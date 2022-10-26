He managed the now UCL Premier North club from 2014-19 and led them from Step 7 to Step 5, with three league titles and a league cup victory and has been in charge of neighbours Rainworth MW over the past couple of seasons.

“Things were just getting on top of me at Rainworth and then this opportunity came up,” he said.

“I knew the job was up for grabs so I decided to cut my losses and go back and have another crack at it.

Back at Selston - manager Craig Weston.

“I really enjoyed my time last time I was there and the club is better run now. Everything looked good.

“There are just one or two things I need to sort out and fine tune. But I can't see that we are an absolute million miles off.

“Over the next three or four weeks I am going to be bringing one or two players in to add competition and up the quality a little bit as well.”

He added: “I have always kept a close eye on the club. I still have quite a few friends there among the committee, players and spectators.

“It feels good to be back and I just want to get the buzz going around the club as it's a fantastic club. It is a unique club in what they do and how they do it with the passion they have and the support they get.

“There are not many non-League clubs, especially at this standard, that have that.”

Since the departure of Karl Steed as manager last month, the team has been looked after by club captain Ben Moore and injured club stalwart Carl Moore, the nephew of Weston.

But, having thrown his hat in the ring and failed to get the top job, Carl Moore has decided to leave, having made his debut in August 2015 and then scoring 117 goals in 182 appearances.

“Carl is out injured until the New Year so can't play for a while yet, but I think he is a bit disappointed as he went in for it too,” said Weston.

“I wanted him to stay as a player but he wanted to go and try his luck somewhere else and I wish him all the best. He is definitely a talent both as a player and a manager.”

Carl Moore added: “Over the last day or two I’ve decided to leave Selston FC. Thanks to all at the club for the special eight years I’ve had. All the best for the future to all involved.”

In Weston's first game back, he saw his side draw 1-1 with local rivals Eastwood CFC on Saturday, the Red Badgers playing the last 38 minutes with 10 men after Travis Munn was sent off.

