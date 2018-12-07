Craig Bryson aiming for consistency at Derby County

Midfielder Craig Bryson wants Derby County to find the consistency needed to land a play-off place.

The Rams currently sit in seventh ahead of their trip to Wigan tomorrow and know a good run of results will get them where they want to be.

“Now until March is quite relentless,” Bryson told RamsTV. “There are games coming up before the next international break, which is in March, so it’s about picking up as many points as we can before then and go on a run.

“We don’t want to bounce back every couple of games, we want to win a few games in a row and be right up there and see where it takes us.

“I think usually in seasons gone by that one or two teams have run away with it and you know the teams that are going to get promoted but I think this year, a lot of teams have been inconsistent and that’s just the Championship.

“It throws up different challenges for every single team and I think clubs are looking at putting a few results up there then they will be up there, and we are no different.”

“We have been a bit inconsistent this season so far, away from home especially, and we need to pick up. If we can keep on doing what we’re doing at home and keep picking up points away from home, then I don’t think we will be too far off.”

But Bryson knows that Derby will have to be at their very best, starting with their tough trip to the DW Stadium.

“Wigan have just been inconsistent like any other team in this division,” he said. “I watched them away at Stoke and I thought they were excellent that night. They won comfortably in the end and fully deserved the win.

“I think we know what we are going to get from a Paul Cook side. He’s done it at Portsmouth where they are hardworking, well organised and hard to break down and the players will give everything for him.

“If we are not at it, like we weren’t at Rotherham, Bolton and Millwall, then we could come unstuck, but I think if we play the way we can then there is no reason we can’t win the game.”