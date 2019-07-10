Coventry City eyeing up Nottingham Forest’s former Mansfield Town loan star Tyler Walker

After a successful season on loan at Mansfield Town last season, it seems Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker could be set to move to League One club Coventry City.

The 22-year-old hit 26 goals for the Stags last year and new Mansfield boss John Dempster had unsuccessfully tried to get him back at the One Call Stadium this season.

It is unclear if the former England U20 international, who has made 38 first team appearances for Forest since breaking through from the club’s Academy, is in new Reds manager Sabri Lamouchi’s first team plans or whether the club will look to loan him out and test him at a higher level.

According to Coventry Live, the front man is understood to be on the Sky Blues’ list of players identified for a possible loan move to enhance Mark Robins’ forward line.

However, if Conor Chaplin is sold to Barnsley – the striker having been the subject of a £700,000 bid from the Tykes – City could use the money to make a permanent bid for Walker, who will have been watched several times.