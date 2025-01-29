Could 'unlucky' defender George Williams be back in the reckoning at Mansfield Town?

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:25 BST
With last night's injury to centre half rock Deji Oshilaja and a fourth defeat in a row, George Williams could find himself back in Mansfield Town's defensive plans again.

Williams has been off the radar after taking some time off for personal reasons and the Stags' defence playing very well.

But the loss of Oshilaja will hit hard and Stags have just lost four in a row with the two this week against the bottom two sides in the division.

Ahead of last night, boss Nigel Clough had already said on Monday: “George has been down the pecking order, though on the defence's display last Saturday he might go up it.

George Williams in Bristol Street Motors Trophy match against Everton FC (U21) at the One Call Stadium Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
“George is ready and available after a little spell out.

“He is one of those that is just outside the matchday squad at the moment, but one you can call upon and he has never let us down.

“He has never been out of our thoughts, it is just that when we have been defending pretty well with the four or five players we've had back there, it is difficult for him to get in.

“He has been part of some good performances earlier in the season, but we have been pretty settled back there recently so he has been unlucky.”

