Robbie Fowler - strong candidate for the vacant Bradford City hot seat.

Having sacked Derek Adams the Bantams are seeking a replacement with Anfield legend Robbie Fowler and ex-Stags boss Steve Evans among those who have thrown their hat in the ring already.

“Robbie has had some experience out in India and Australia so I think he'd be a very good candidate,” said Clough of his former Liverpool team mate.

“What we are a bit wary of is if they appoint someone later in the week as a new manager coming in would inevitably lift the players. We have to be aware of that.”

Mark Trueman lost his second game as caretaker manager last night as visiting Harrogate Town came from behind to win 3-1.

Stags have sold out of their 2,000+ ticket allocation and Clough said: “We know we're going to take a great following and they will be a help to us as always.

“There is no excuse for us with the Saturday/Tuesday thing as it's a clear week.

“Physically our stats were brilliant on Saturday as the performance suggests, You could see it with the naked eye. Let's put another one in on Saturday.

“We try to set to play away from home like we do at home. And Saturday at Newport was the best we've achieved in terms of controlling a game.

“We are looking forward to every game at the moment.”

Rhys Oates (thigh) and Jamie Murphy (hamstring) are unlikely to be risked but George Lapslie should be available again.

“It doesn't matter what players we've got missing – that's what the squad's for,” said Clough.

“Hopefully George Lapslie will be back in training this week, though I think Jamie Murphy and Rhys Oates will be doubts.

“Neither are down to train before Wednesday, so we will have to see how they go.

“But with the nature of the injuries, being a thigh and a hamstring, if something happens then all of a sudden you lose them for all of March and that's a lot of games to miss.