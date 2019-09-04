Could new boy Conor Shaughnessy be Mansfield Town’s new secret midfield weapon?

New Mansfield Town signing Conor Shaughnessy could turn out to be Stags’ new secret midfield weapon.

Although many fans believed the powerhouse 6ft 4ins Irishman was being signed as cover for central defence, Mansfield boss John Dempster hinted he may have other plans for using him.

“I don’t want to give too much away with Saturday in mind, but the fact he can play in a number of positions will benefit us massively,” said Dempster.

“For the majority of his career Conor has played in midfield while most recently at Hearts he played in a back three. He has experience doing both.

“He is good on the ball and can comfortably use both feet, but he can also play in the middle of our back four or any one of the positions in a back three.

“He brings strength and depth. He is a good character and he’s got a brilliant reference from Leeds United.

“It’s not his first loan – he is not a puppy at 23 - so he comes in with a bit of experience from playing in the Scottish Premier League.

“He is somebody we have been chasing for a while. He is a physical specimen – a good size and a good athlete. He’s someone who can play in midfield and defence which is important.”