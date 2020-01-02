Coughlan calls for consistency after Mansfield beat Cambridge United

Graham Coughlan has challenged his Mansfield Town players to build on their win at Cambridge on New Year’s Day – his first success as Stags boss.

Nicky Maynard struck a hat-trick to ensure the victory and provide a huge morale boost in what has been a tough season for Mansfield so far.

But having witnessed his first victory, Coughlan now wants more.

He said: “It’s a good feeling. “The win was coming over the last four games and it culminated today as we were very good and thoroughly deserved to win.

“Now it’s about consistency. We won because we were the better team and now we have to build on it.

“The honesty, hard work and commitment was there for all to see. I’ve challenged the players now to put another win on the board on Saturday against Grimsby.

“It was a very fiery, feisty game and we got stuck in. I think both sides enjoyed it. I was honest, hard and tough.

“We had words at half-time and we came out on the front foot and got after people. It’s about making these players realise their potential and what they can achieve.

“I’ve said it from the day I came in – crawl, walk, then run. Let’s not get carried away with one win.

“I’ll be looking to build on this and win the next game, the next challenge, the next target and that should come on Saturday.”

Coughlan says that despite Wednesday’s win being his first in charge, he has been pleased on the whole with what he has seen from his players.

He said: “Overall I’m really pleased, not just with results, but the last four performances have been excellent and more will follow if we carry on playing like that.

“I just want the lads to be honest, I want them to be hard-working, and it was great to get across and cherish that victory with the fans.

“They’ve had a tough time of it and so have the players, so now hopefully we can come together and get the stadium rocking on Saturday.”

Looking back on the Cambridge game, Coughlan spoke of the fine individual performances from his men, including that of hat-trick hero Maynard.

He said “Nicky is a class player who has quality at this level. I thought Danny Rose and CJ Hamilton worked hard around him and helped him so much.

“It was a great ball in for the first goal as well by Mal Benning. Andy Cook and Rosey also had great chances too.

“I was really pleased all round to be honest, but as the lads know I’m a little bit frustrated with the goals that we are conceding. I want us to be tighter at the back.

“Nicky Maynard deserves the accolades because he’s worked really hard in his preparation as well.

“He was patient and he’s got his just rewards today and I’m delighted for him. The dressing room hasn’t had that winning feeling for a while, so hopefully now we can build on it.”