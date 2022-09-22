Cost of living crisis: Mansfield Town move kick-off with Walsall forward as part of scheme to look at reducing spiralling energy costs
Mansfield Town say they are looking at ways of cutting energy costs amidst soaring prices.
It will see the home fixture with Walsall kick-off at 1pm instead of 3pm on 15th October.
A club spokesman said: “The club is endeavouring to mitigate the forthcoming, considerable increase in energy bills.
"As part of these efforts, the earlier kick-off time will enable the club to discern whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs.
“Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an affect on prospective attendances.”
