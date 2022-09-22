Mansfield Town are looking to kick-off weekend games in daylight hours to save on soaring energy costs.

It will see the home fixture with Walsall kick-off at 1pm instead of 3pm on 15th October.

A club spokesman said: “The club is endeavouring to mitigate the forthcoming, considerable increase in energy bills.

"As part of these efforts, the earlier kick-off time will enable the club to discern whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs.

“Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an affect on prospective attendances.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let us know your views on earlier kick-off times via our social media challens.