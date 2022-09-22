News you can trust since 1952
Cost of living crisis: Mansfield Town move kick-off with Walsall forward as part of scheme to look at reducing spiralling energy costs

Mansfield Town say they are looking at ways of cutting energy costs amidst soaring prices.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:37 pm
Mansfield Town are looking to kick-off weekend games in daylight hours to save on soaring energy costs.
It will see the home fixture with Walsall kick-off at 1pm instead of 3pm on 15th October.

A club spokesman said: “The club is endeavouring to mitigate the forthcoming, considerable increase in energy bills.

"As part of these efforts, the earlier kick-off time will enable the club to discern whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs.

“Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an affect on prospective attendances.”

Let us know your views on earlier kick-off times via our social media challens.

You can buy tickets for the game here and get more Stags news here.

