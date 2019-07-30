Conrad Logan raring to go as Mansfield Town target elusive promotion

Goalkeeper Conrad Logan says he and his team-mates are excited and raring to go ahead of the new Sky Bet League Two season which starts this weekend.

Mansfield Town head to Newport County for their opening game, reigniting a rivalry which culminated in County beating Stags on penalties to reach the play-off final last season.

And Logan says he and his fellow players are ready to put that disappointment behind them.

John Dempster outlines his hopes for the new season



He said: “This is what it’s all about as professional footballers.

“We want to play for three points on a Saturday and we’re now only a few days away from doing that again.

“Everything has geared up from the last six weeks to this. Hopefully this season, with the additions we’ve made, can be the one where we finally get it over the line and do what we’ve all come here to achieve.”

Two year deal for promising Mansfield Town youngster



On a personal note, Logan hopes to make the number one slot his own following a frustrating campaign last season.

He said: “Last season wasn’t great for me because I was in and out of the team.

“If you’re in the team and playing well, making match-winning saves, then that breeds confidence.

“Towards the end of the season, I just backed myself really. It was a pretty good end to the season for me.

“I’m flying and ready to go. I’m enjoying football and enjoying playing and am excited to get going again.”

Visit www.chad.co.uk for our live matchday feed for full build-up, match updates and reaction from Newport County v Mansfield Town